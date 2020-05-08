Sumter man dies following shooting, investigation underway

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 48-year-old man has died after being injured in a shooting, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
Michael Wilson was identified as the victim by Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.
Officials said the shooting happened at 501 Boulevard Road just after 5 p.m. on Friday.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina to officially determine the cause of death for Wilson.
The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
