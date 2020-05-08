Restaurant owners share mixed feelings about reopening indoor dining Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster said in a press conference on Friday that restaurants will be able to open their indoor dining services on Monday, May 11, at 50% capacity as part of what he termed “Phase 2” of the restaurant reopening.
It comes just five days after restaurants opened up their outdoor dining. Gov. McMaster said social distancing is still required, and the tables must all be eight feet apart. Further, there must also be additional sanitation measures, like having hand sanitizing stations at the doorways and additional health checks for employees.
Many restaurant owners in Columbia have expressed a variety of opinions about reopening for indoor dining.
"We are ready. We have spread the tables out and so we are ready to open," said Scott Middleton, the founder of The Grand.
Middleton said reopening outdoor dining went smoothly this week and they are ready to open their doors for indoor dining on Monday.
"We have tested all of our employees and have retested employees who might have tested positive," Middleton said.
He said they've also spread the tables out and sanitized them with a disinfectant that kills the virus. Other restaurant owners said they've been taking similar precautions but worry about reopening their indoor dining.
“I think I am just as anxious as anyone to get reopened but not at the risk of getting anyone sick,” Amy Beth Franks, The Gourmet Shop owner, said. “So, while I’m in a hurry for things to get back to normal, I am just going to wait and take our time because that’s important.”
Some of Franks’ restaurant neighbors struggled earlier this week getting their customers to practice social distancing.
“And the minute that people were lining up, they were hugging and trying to pull tables together,” Michael Duganier, the owner of Publico, said.
Duganier said on Tuesday that he would be closing down for a few weeks on Wednesday.
Gov. McMaster said restaurants need to be enforcing social distancing as indoor dining reopens.
"Everyone is going to be accountable for their own conduct," McMaster said, "and that's why we are urging the restaurants to know their clientele, which they do, and know the dangers when they open their doors to 50 percent."
However, McMaster said that every restaurant owner needs to make the right decision for them reopening.
"Every restaurant owner or manager will have to make decisions based on their customers, their clientele, their staff, the safety of their staff, the people working and visiting. They will have to make their own decisions," McMaster said.
Franks agrees.
“We would absolutely play it as safe as we could. I think it’s up to each business to do what’s best for them for their customers and employees,” Franks said.
Bobby Williams, the president of the Restaurant and Lodging Association, said that with only 50% capacity, restaurants will have a difficult time making enough profit to stay open. Gov. McMaster said that he would be watching the data closely and would consider full capacity at restaurants as part of “Phase 3” in the upcoming weeks.
