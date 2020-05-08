RCSD seeks suspect wanted in connection with 2 shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two shootings that are being investigated.
Deputies were called to the area of Wilkinson Drive at Hobart Road at 6 p.m. on May 4 in reference to people in two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other. The vehicles were described as a blue or grey minivan and a smaller silver sedan.
Investigators weren’t able to find the vehicles, but they did find several shell casings in the area. At this point, no property damage or injuries were reported.
Officials think the same sedan was involved in a shooting on Farrow road on April 28 just before 3 p.m. The owner of the store told investigators there were gunshots outside the store and reported seeing the sedan speeding away. No injuries or damage were reported from this shooting.
Authorities were able to come away with surveillance pictures showing the sedan and a man who was driving the vehicle on April 28.
If you have any information about this man identity, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
