Officials: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought in connection with March burglary in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Tykeem Bradley.
Officials said Bradley is wanted in reference to a burglary on Lindella Road on March 26.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bradley is considered armed and dangerous due to a firearm being stolen during the incident.
If you see Bradley, please call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2004. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
