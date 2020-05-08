LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. McMaster, health officials to share update on state’s coronavirus response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference to share an update on the state’s coronavirus response.
McMaster will be joined by health officials at 4 p.m. Friday for the announcement. Watch it live here, on air and on the WIS News Facebook page.
The governor has promised an announcement about reopening more of the economy and allowing indoor dining at restaurants by the end of the week.
McMaster lifted the state’s mandatory ‘home or work’ order Monday. That was also the day he began allowing outdoor dining at restaurants across the state.
As of Thursday, a total of 7,142 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since the start of the outbreak. Of those, 316 have died.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) estimates that of those who have not died, about 81% of people who tested positive have recovered at this point.
That would be more than 5,500 people who have recovered.
Most people who get the virus do not need hospital care, but some people with serious cases do.
Hospitalization rates in the state have stayed fairly steady throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. There are more than 50% of hospital beds in South Carolina available now.
This story will be updated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.