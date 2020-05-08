First Alert Forecast: Showers move out, then patchy frost and sunshine for Mother’s Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking showers, then patchy frost and sunshine for your Mother’s Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a few showers across the Midlands as a cold front moves through. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 40s.
· Saturday will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
· On Mother’s Day (Sunday), we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Some patchy frost is possible Sunday morning, especially for our northern communities.
· We’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.
· Highs will climb back into the 80s by the middle of next week.
· Also, an increased fire danger is posted for the Midlands this weekend and could be extended into next week. Be careful around fire over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as a cold front pushes through the Midlands. The chance of rain is around 30-40%. With the front to our east by early Saturday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
By Saturday, while a few lingering showers are possible before dawn, most of the day will be dry under mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s by afternoon.
On Mother's Day on Sunday, expect a nice day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be chilly, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some patchy frost could develop in a few areas Sunday morning, especially in our northern communities. We'll watch the thermometer for you. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Also, this weekend into early next week, be weather aware. An increased fire danger has been posted for the Midlands due to low relative humidity values, brief gusty winds around 25 mph, and dry ground fuels. Be careful around fire over the next several days.
High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday.
Our highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week. We could be near 90 degrees by next weekend.
Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30-40%). Lows in the mid and upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Mother's Day: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
