First Alert Forecast: Lovely Mother’s Day Weekend On The Way

Unseasonably Cool Temperatures On The Way
A Cold Front will move through the state by late this evening. Ahead of the front we’ll see increasing clouds and windy conditions. Scattered showers will form this evening and be gone by early Saturday morning. Highs in the 70s today will only reach the upper 60s for Saturday. Much cooler air will stick around through the weekend with temperatures more late March like, rather than early May.
We’ll start to see warmer temperatures as we move into the middle of next week as the 80s return by next Wednesday.
Weather Highlights:
- Increasing clouds today with scattered showers by evening.
- Much cooler air arrives this weekend with highs well below normal
- Lovely for Mother’s Day with Highs in the lower 70s
Forecast:
Today: Sunny early with increasing clouds during the day, windy with scattered showers by evening. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Showers early then clearing, breezy and cool. Lows upper 40s
Saturday: Sunny & cool. Highs upper 60s
Mother’s Day Sunday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.