Fairfield Co. deputies shut down marijuana growth operation

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office seized "an elaborate marijuana growing operation" in the Winnsboro area on May 7. (Source: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)
By Emery Glover | May 8, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 10:40 PM

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of having “an elaborate marijuana growing operation” in his home.

Angelo Noce
Angelo Noce (Source: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrived at Angelo Noce’s home on May 7 in response to an alarm call. While at the home located on Doty Road Extension, deputies found a window that was broken during a possible attempted burglary. Through that window, deputies saw marijuana plants growing in buckets.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and found marijuana plants, a ventilation system, heating and cooling systems, chemicals, and grow lights in the home during the search.

Marijuana operation in Fairfield County
Marijuana operation in Fairfield County (Source: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)

Noce was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana. He was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

