Fairfield Co. deputies shut down marijuana growth operation

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of having “an elaborate marijuana growing operation” in his home.
Deputies arrived at Angelo Noce’s home on May 7 in response to an alarm call. While at the home located on Doty Road Extension, deputies found a window that was broken during a possible attempted burglary. Through that window, deputies saw marijuana plants growing in buckets.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and found marijuana plants, a ventilation system, heating and cooling systems, chemicals, and grow lights in the home during the search.
Noce was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana. He was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.