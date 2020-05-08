Driver killed in crash on I-26 E in Orangeburg Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person died in a crash on Interstate 26 on Friday morning.
It happened around 11 a.m. on I-26 East near the 167 mile marker in Orangeburg County. That’s near the I-95 interchange.
A person driving a pickup truck ran off the road to the left, went down an embankment and hit a tree, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
That person died at the scene. No one else was in the truck.
The name of the driver who died has not yet been shared.
Traffic was backed up in the area of the crash but has since cleared.
SCHP is investigating.
