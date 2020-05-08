Deputies: Sumter man charged with making false calls to 911, selling stolen copper and metals

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 56-year-old Robert Benenhaley.
Officials said Benenhaley made six false calls to 911 regarding house fires in the Cherryvale area between March 7 and April 11. According to the sheriff’s office, three of those calls were made as actual fires were happening in the area.
Benenhaley was initially arrested and charged with six counts of unlawfully using 911. However, after further investigation, deputies charged Benenhaley for removing burned copper wiring and other recyclable materials from houses he does not own after the homes were destroyed by fires.
According to authorities, Benenhaley sold 73 pounds of burned copper wiring and other recyclable items at a recycling center between March 9 and March 23.
Benenhaley was charged four counts of unlawfully obtaining nonferrous metals
