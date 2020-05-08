Columbia VA recently approved to join Mayo Clinic program studying effects of antibodies on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia VA Health Care System has recently been approved to take part in a national program being led by the Mayo Clinic to combat COVID-19.
Health experts believe that people who recover from COVID-19 are able to do so, in part, because they have what are called antibodies, which can fight off the virus. Antibodies exist in plasma and plasma can be pulled from the blood.
Columbia VA Health Care System CEO, Dr. David Omura, says they will soon begin collecting convalescent plasma.
He explains, “That is plasma from any veteran or civilian that, in the past, actually had COVID-19 and now has been 14 day asymptomatic. At that time, they will collect their blood and the plasma, which is now the convalescent plasma, can be used for further investigation to determine how we can best combat this disease moving forward.”
With other types of viruses, sometimes it has helped to give sick patients the plasma of someone who has already survived that same illness. Now, that process is now being tested for COVID-19 patients.
Initial data has shown convalescent plasma may offer some improvement in symptoms for coronavirus patients, but according to the Mayo Clinic, this treatment has not yet been demonstrated to provide clinical benefit in patients affected by this disease. It’s not known if this treatment will or will not help those with COVID-19 or if it will have any harmful effects.
Right now, health officials say the best candidates to further this research are patients who experienced severe COVID-19 symptoms and are willing to donate blood.
“Many of our patients, fortunately, do not need to be in the hospital. They can be sent home and many do very well, but what this will do is – for those patients that, unfortunately, have not done well – not only in our nation but across the world, we can hopefully combat this disease so we have fewer deaths down the road by utilizing convalescent plasma effectively. However, time will tell. This is really experimental. That’s the beauty of research,” said Dr. Omura.
Experts are still in the preliminary stages of convalescent plasma research, but health officials say there is always a need for standard blood donations, and especially as routine surgeries are expected to pick back up again soon with the state slowly reopening. Also, many blood drives have been canceled because of COVID-19.
You can donate blood, Friday, May 8, at the Columbia VA on Garners Ferry Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment online, donors can go to www.redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code “SCVeterans,” or click here.
