Benedict College awarded $500K grant to restore historic building on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Park Services has awarded Benedict College a $500,000 grant to restore Historic Pratt Hall.
The grant comes from the Historic Preservation Fund, which is administered by the National Park Service of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
“We are grateful and excited to have an opportunity to restore Pratt Hall, a building purposed over 100 years ago to serve the health needs of the community, while at the same time, educating and empowering African American health professionals in our state,” said Benedict College President and CEO, Dr. Roslyn C. Artis. “The preservation of Pratt Hall underscores the legacy of education and service to the community that continues today to fortify Benedict College.”
Pratt Hall is the second-oldest building on Benedict’s campus. The building was used for medical training for nurses and served as a small hospital.
Officials at Benedict said the grant will be used to fix the roof and gutters of the building as well as repair and replace windows, upgrade mechanical systems, repair the wheelchair lift, and fix ceilings and tiles among other needed repairs.
