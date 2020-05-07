‘We’re doing it as a team’: S.C. nurses ask people continue to practice social distancing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week is National Nurses Week and now, perhaps more than ever, the hard work of nurses is in the spotlight.
Nurses are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 caring for patients fighting the deadly virus.
“We’re here and we’re facing this head on and we’re doing this as a team," said Alfreda Oree, a Prisma Health Richland Hospital nurse manager. “Right now, it takes a lot of compassion, a lot of empathy, and a lot of strength."
She and her co-workers on Prisma Health’s COVID-19 units come into work every day covered head to toe in personal protective equipment. Oree said in her 14 years of nursing, she’s never seen anything like COVID-19. She said the patients on her floor are a lot sicker than she and her fellow nurses are used to caring for.
"It can get overwhelming at times and, for me, what I have to do is I have to take five, whether that’s taking five and going to my office to read a verse of the bible on my phone," she said.
These nurses are not just providing care for patients. With hospital visitation restrictions in place, they’re also providing companionship. Prisma Health is using iPads to help families communicate with their loved ones in the hospital. However, nurses are the friendly face providing support for these patients every day.
“We truly do care about them and want them to get better," said Maggie Weatherly, a nurse manager at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.
Weatherly said regardless of experience, this virus is taking its toll on all healthcare workers. “We’re all just taking a moment and it doesn’t matter what it is and just to allow ourselves to experience that, whether it be frustration or crying or anger,” Weatherly explained. “We just want this to be over for our patients and for ourselves, but acknowledging it and knowing that it’s real, our emotions are real and being able to support each other through it."
Both nurses ask for the community’s prayers, but they also want you to be socially responsible.
“We would really need people to continue to practice social distancing,” Oree said. ”It’s very important that we try to maintain what we have going on now. Just as patients need our patience, we need the patience of the community as well."
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.