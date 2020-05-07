Town of Lexington offers additional help to small businesses, lowers property taxes by 21%

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington is taking extra steps to support small businesses facing hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, May 4, council approved an ordinance offering local business owners some financial help, and also encouraging people in the community to get out and support small businesses.
There are several components to this new ordinance. This includes making $1 million in small business loans available.
Town of Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall says these will be four-year loans of up to $20,000. The application process will begin next week, with funding available within the next two weeks.
“We’ve always been the town that kind of pulls ourselves up by our own bootstraps. So, we’re going to do that. We are financially very strong. So, we have an opportunity to give back to those businesses that helped put us in that position. In this whole program, we did a property tax reduction as well. I don’t know that you’re going to see anyone across America give a tax reduction during this global pandemic, but we did,” said Mayor MacDougall.
The Town of Lexington cut property taxes by 21%.
Another part of the ordinance provides $250,000 for a rebate program. The town is matching residents dollar-for-dollar when they support small businesses. After shopping locally, just send in your receipts for a rebate of up to $25 on your water/sewer bill.
While Mayor MacDougall is encouraging people to support small businesses, he says it’s also important to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The mayor says, “That’s going to come on the shoulders of the small businesses. They’re going to have to do the right thing and they’re going to have to use some common sense in creating space for their customers and making sure that they stay safe distances away and they do the right thing in having hand sanitizer and cleaning their stores and making sure the handles of the doors are clean and things like that.”
The rebate program is already underway. You can email your receipts, or send them in with your bill payment. The receipt will need to be dated on or after May 5, and sent in or postmarked by June 30.
Receipts can be emailed to Rebate@lexsc.com or mailed to Town of Lexington, Rebate, PO Box 397, Lexington, SC 29071 and need to include a name, service address and phone number.
