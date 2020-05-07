Town of Lexington offers additional help to small businesses, lowers property taxes by 21%

“We’ve always been the town that kind of pulls ourselves up by our own bootstraps. So, we’re going to do that. We are financially very strong. So, we have an opportunity to give back to those businesses that helped put us in that position. In this whole program, we did a property tax reduction as well. I don’t know that you’re going to see anyone across America give a tax reduction during this global pandemic, but we did,” said Mayor MacDougall.