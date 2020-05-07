SC Hospital Association honors healthcare workers with ‘Healthcare Heroes Truck’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Hospital Association is thanking healthcare workers throughout the state by deploying a “Healthcare Heroes Truck” to visit hospitals and share messages of appreciation.
The Healthcare Heroes Truck is drawing attention to healthcare workers’ commitment to their patients and to the communities in South Carolina.
The Healthcare Heroes Truck will travel across the state from May 6– May12 to coincide with National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week and provide an opportunity to say “thank you” to nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers who are supporting the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCHA’s President and CEO, Thornton Kirby, wanted to make sure that the work and efforts of healthcare workers throughout the state did not go unnoticed.
“Frontline healthcare workers in South Carolina’s hospitals are the true heroes of COVID-19,” said Kirby.
The Healthcare Heroes Truck began it’s journey in the Upstate at the Prisma Health Oconee Medical Campus on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m.
It will travel to more than 80 of the state’s hospitals with rotating billboard messages to boost morale and help recognize National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week. The trip will end Tuesday, May 12 at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Anyone can submit a personal message to be featured on the truck by using the hashtag #SCHealthcareHeroes on Twitter.
Individuals can visit ProtectTheHeroes.org to be connected to the website of a local hospital of their choosing and make a contribution to assist with the shortage of supplies and resources that many hospitals are facing. Each hospital will determine where funds should be applied to have the greatest impact.
