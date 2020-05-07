Qorvo: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $50.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.57 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $787.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $768.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $334.3 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to be $1.13.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $750 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Qorvo shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $100.82, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.
