Police will not break up groups of 8 on Horry County beaches, according to the chief

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police will not break up groups of eight people or less on county beaches for non-compliance with social distancing, according to the chief.
That was the announcement Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill made during a virtual briefing Wednesday on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding social distancing on the beach, Hill said officers continue to have some challenges with people maintaining a group of three, the maximum number that was previously announced when Gov. Henry McMaster allowed for public beach accesses across South Carolina to reopen.
The chief said they are now allowing people to be in groups of eight or less. This comes after McMaster allowed restaurants to offer outdoor dining, which included such restrictions as groups of diners can’t be bigger than eight people. Hill noted officers will apply that same structure to voluntary compliance on the beach.
Hill added that officers on beach patrol who see a group of eight or less will assume they’re familiar and came together.
If there are nine or more in a group on the beach, officers will go and speak to those individuals, according to Hill.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.