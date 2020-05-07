Nursing homes welcome news that staff, residents at will recieve COVID-19 testing

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is ramping up for widespread testing across South Carolina, but one of the main focuses will be on nursing homes, which have been some of the hardest-hit areas for the virus across the state.
All residents and staff at nursing homes, totaling over 40,000 people, will be tested beginning on Monday. The first phase includes 74 facilities of the 194 nursing homes across the state.
All of the residents and staff here at White Oak Manor will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday as part of the first phase. The nursing home director said they volunteered to be in the first phase of testing, saying that it's just one of many ways they are trying to comfort residents and staff during this difficult time.
On Thursday, staff, families, and loved ones circled White Oak Manor Nursing Home praying for the residents and staff on National Prayer Day.
"This has probably been one of the biggest seasons of prayer in my life," said Maria Dickerson, whose sister is the White Oak Manor Administrator.
The residents haven't seen anyone since March 11 when they stopped allowing visitors.
"This is really a tough time because a lot of our residents obviously have dementia and to be socially isolated from their families have been extremely difficult," Michael Bernardo, the White Oak Manor Nursing Home Medical Director, said.
The outbreak at nursing homes is now a key focus for health officials combatting the virus.
“The number of infections at nursing homes and long-term care facilities continues to grow,” DHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Joan Duwve said during Governor Henry McMaster’s press conference Wednesday.
White Oak Manor has only had one resident and one staff test positive, but there are no active cases at this time. Bernardo said DHEC's decision for more testing is a good thing.
"I think it's going to be really important for us to get an idea of how many folks are positive but asymptomatic," Dr. Bernardo said.
Other nursing homes, including Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center, agree.
Facility officials said in a statement: "Since we are dealing with such an easily transmissible disease, it is extremely helpful for us to know which individuals are positive for COVID-19 in our facility. Having these results allows us to continue to treat and care for our residents in a safe and effective manner."
The largest outbreaks in the Midlands are at the following facilities:
- Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center - 82 cases
- Pruitt Health Blythewood - 54 cases
- The Heritage at Lowman - 35 cases
- Millenium Post Acute Rehabilitation - 28 cases
- Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Facility - 27 cases
Bernardo said he hopes DHEC keeps testing after this first round.
"I think if they do testing in all the nursing homes,” Bernardo said. “I think they are going to have to do ongoing testing and ongoing support to make sure we get it under control."
The director of White Oak Manor said that the staff and residents can't wait until they can embrace their loved ones again, but until then, the prayers help uplift their spirits.
"They've been in there fighting this stuff out and the least we can do is come and support them and vocalize those prayers that have been brewing in our hearts," Dickerson said.
DHEC officials said they are hoping to test all the residents and staff at nursing homes across the state by the end of the month. Further, they said they are also working to regularly test staff at the facilities to help prevent future outbreaks.
Since DHEC last released numbers, there have been 851 cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths of residents and staff at nursing homes. That is more than 28% of all deaths in the state from the virus.
