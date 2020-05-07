Lexington Co. man arrested in connection with forklift theft

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have arrested and charged a Gaston man who is accused of stealing a forklift valued at $45,000.
Officials said 42-year-old Michael Hicks broke into a West Columbia business on April 19 and stole the forklift. Investigators said Hicks was seen on surveillance video entering different pieces of machinery before taking the forklift.
Hicks, according to the sheriff’s department, damaged two other vehicles at the business before taking the forklift.
Hicks turned himself in on May 1 and has been charged with grand larceny and breaking into a motor vehicle.
He has since been released after meeting the conditions of his bond.
