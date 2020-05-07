LCSD arrests man wanted for car-break-ins, vehicle theft

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with breaking into cars and driving a stolen vehicle.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Robert Rogers was captured on surveillance video breaking into cars on Main Street in Gaston on April 15. Later that day, a deputy spotted Rogers driving a stolen van on Boy Scout Road.
Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Rogers only to encounter him during a traffic stop on April 28 on Dunbar Road. During the stop, officials said Rogers had a handgun lying on the rear floorboard of the car.
Rogers was arrested during the traffic stop and transported to Lexington County Detention Center.
He has been charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.