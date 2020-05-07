3 lawsuits filed seeking to change rules of absentee voting in SC ahead of June primary

“The Republicans that control our government have a moral responsibility to protect our citizens and a constitutional responsibility to make sure our Democracy doesn’t falter," SCDP Chairman Trav Robertson Jr. said. “Our more learned citizens have taken the lead in managing the majority of precincts or polling locations in our state, it is reckless to ask them to risk their lives when the Republicans who control our government have the ability to protect those citizens while ensuring our Democracy thrives. Our people demand that they take action and eliminate the qualifications for absentee voting and transition to a mail-in voting program.”