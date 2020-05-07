Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Outer Banks counties announce date for reopening to visitors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three counties on North Carolina's tourist-reliant Outer Banks have announced plans to lift coronavirus-related visitor restrictions. Officials in Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing restrictions on entry for visitors will be lifted at noon on Saturday, May 16. According to the statement, reopening to visitors on that date will allow local businesses, attractions, and accommodation providers time to follow the new business operating requirements put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order. Officials are also reminding potential visitors to observe restrictions such as social distancing because the pandemic is not over.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOP CONVENTION
N. Carolina Republican state convention pushed back to July
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party has delayed its convention by two months because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak. The party had planned to hold the four-day convention in Greenville starting May 14. Now it’s been pushed back to July 9 at the Greenville Convention Center. Party activists will elect Republican National Committee members and state delegates to the national covention, which is still set for late August in Charlotte. North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley says the party is committed to hosting the state convention, but that it had to adapt to the “evolving timeline” for reopening the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLYOVER SALUTE
Air National Guard flyover to salute NC frontline workers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staffs and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. The flyover will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard. The planned route Thursday will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte. Along the way, the route will include medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill and Greenville. It will fly over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte, among other cities and facilities.
OBIT-WINSTON-SALEM COUNCILWOMAN
Vivian Burke, long-time city council member, dies at 85
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Vivian Burke, a Winston-Salem city council member for more than 40 years and matriarch of a family with a tradition of public service, has died at age 85. Mayor Allen Joines announced Burke's death on the city's Facebook page on Wednesday, calling her “a remarkable woman who leaves a legacy of accomplishment that shaped the city that is Winston-Salem today.” The Winston-Salem Journal reports Burke won her city council seat in 1977 in her first bid for public office and never lost a race. She was married to a state representative. Burke's son became a Forsyth County judge and her daughter-in-law served on the local school board.
BC-NC-MINOR EARTHQUAKES
Two minor earthquakes have struck western North Carolina
VALLEY HILL, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says that two earthquakes have struck western North Carolina in just over 24 hours. The Charlotte Observer reports that the most recent quake hit about a mile from Valley Hill late Monday evening. Valley Hill is about 25 miles (40 km) south of Asheville. On Sunday night, a 2.3-magnitude tremor was detected about a mile southwest of Valley Hill. People in the region reported experiencing “weak” shaking but no damage. The area has a history of earthquake activity. Severe seismic activity doesn’t happen often. But the state says there have been a few strong earthquakes in that region in the last 100 years.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRINTING COMPANY CLOSING
Printing company with long history closing Virginia plant
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A printing company whose Virginia operation dates back to 1913 is closing the facility, putting 184 people out of a job. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. told state officials in a WARN Act notice dated May 4 that it is shutting down its plant in Henrico plant by May 31. The plant provides printing for publishers of magazines, comic books, journals and direct mail advertisements, but the company said in its notice to state officials that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt business. Cenveo is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RELIGIOUS-ACTIVISM
Faith activism amid pandemic spans causes and denominations
NEW YORK (AP) — In one 24-hour period this week, three prominent people of faith from different denominations pushed for more aid to workers and areas most acutely affected by the coronavirus. All three are leaders in the black church, but Christian advocacy on behalf of lower-income populations struggling with the virus is a diverse and nationwide cause. One religious leader appeared with nursing home workers seeking safer conditions. Another broadcast a roundtable with colleagues in three states. Another talked about a campaign he helps lead that’s raised more than $1 million for masks and hand sanitizers.
PRICE GOUGING LAWSUIT
N. Carolina sues towing company for price-gouging amid virus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have filed the state’s first price-gouging lawsuit against a towing company accused of employing predatory towing and booting practices during the coronavirus pandemic. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement Tuesday a temporary restraining order was issued on Charlotte’s A1 Towing Solutions and its owner, David Satterfield, for allegedly violating the state’s price gouging statute. The order bans them from conducting their towing business until a court hearing. The lawsuit filed Monday says the company charged drivers more than $4,000 to release their trucks after improperly towing and booting them.