Fox exposes 1 person, 1 dog to rabies in Orangeburg County, DHEC officials say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A fox found near McMillan Road and Cordova Road in Orangeburg County has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The fox, according to DHEC, exposed one person and a dog following an attack. The fox was submitted for testing on May 4 and was confirmed to have rabies one day later.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to rabies should wash any body part that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with soap and water. You are also urged to seek medical attention.
If you, your family members, or pets have come into contact with this fox or any other animal which may have been exposed to rabies, please call DHEC’s Orangeburg Environmental Affairs Office at 803-533-5490. You may also call DHEC after hours at 1-888-847-0902.
