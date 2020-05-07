Five Points restaurant crowds pushing social distancing limits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Now that restaurants are opening back up for outdoor dining, many people around the Midlands are starting to take advantage of the new, more lenient restrictions.
This has led to some concerns that social distancing guidelines are not being followed.
Thursday afternoon, a long line formed outside Jake's in Five Points, causing a crowd to form in the same area.
“I mean, if they’re gonna open the bars and I’m gonna graduate college in a week, I’m obviously gonna go, which is kind of stupid,” said one Jake’s patron, “but at the same time, I’m not the one who is affected.”
Now that outdoor dining has reopened across the state, there are guidelines restaurants are required to follow for preventing the spread of COVID-19. One of those requirements is that restaurants maintain strict social and physical distancing.
At one point, the line at Jake's stretched more than 30 feet while most people were not following social distancing recommendations.
"I'm willing to take the risk that people who are sick are remaining at home. The people who are at risk are remaining at home, and in terms of how I feel about this, I fell completely safe bringing myself and my girlfriend out," said another customer waiting in line.
Columbia Police Department was on scene speaking with the owner. We reached out CPD and they said no citations have been issued so far. Authorities said because Jake’s was not actually open yet, the situation did not count as a strike against them.
After the officer left, management began to spread out the line.
Columbia Police said if a long line forms Friday during regular business hours, then a citation will likely be issued.
Earlier this week, Columbia Police Department said a fine is "the last resort" explaining that they generally serve a reminder first and, for the most part, everyone has been listening.
Despite the risk of contracting or spreading coronavirus, most people in that line seemed unfazed.
"No one in there was coughing or anything,” one customer said. “This is a pretty healthy section of the population but still not great that it’s being allowed to happen, but I'm still gonna go."
One of the owners of Jake's didn't want to appear on camera, but he said they are following all of the governor's guidelines.
We reached out to Governor McMaster’s office for comment about the line, but we have not heard back yet.
