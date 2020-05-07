First Alert Forecast: Windy with showers Friday, then cooler weather for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a lot of wind, a few showers and some cooler temperatures.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
· On Friday, expect increasing clouds and some late day showers and potentially a storm. Chance of rain 40%. It will be windy Friday. Highs in the mid 70s.
· Saturday will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Highs will climb back into the 80s by the middle of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies across the Midlands. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
On Friday, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front moves into the area. That front will produce a few showers and isolated storms by Friday evening and Friday night. However, an isolated shower could pop up ahead of the front, so keep that in mind. Rain will likely continue overnight into early Saturday for a few communities to the south.
At this time, rain chances are around 40% Friday. Our winds will also pick up Friday from the southwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. Hold on to your hats!
By Saturday, while a few lingering showers are possible before dawn, most of the day will be dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. But our high temperatures will be cooler, reaching the upper 60s by afternoon.
On Mother's Day on Sunday, expect a nice day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be chilly, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some patchy frost could develop in a few areas Sunday morning. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
Highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Lows in the mid and upper 40s.
Friday: Increasing Clouds. PM Rain (40%). Warm and Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Mother's Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
