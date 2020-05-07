First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and Cool Temperatures for May

Carolina Sunshine and Cool Temperatures For May
High pressure today will give us sunny and dry conditions with well below normal temperatures. Highs lower 70s.
A Cold Front will move through by late Friday. This will spark off scattered showers by late afternoon through evening. No big storms expected. Once that front move out, skies will clear and cooler temperatures will be here for Mother’s Day weekend. Highs 10-15 degrees below normal with some upper 30s Sunday morning. We will slowly warm to the lower 80s by the end of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Lovely day with sunshine and cool temperatures
- Much cooler air arrives by the weekend with highs well below normal
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cool. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Clear and chilly Lows upper 40s
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a 30% chance of showers. Highs lower 70s
Saturday: Sunny & cool. Highs upper 60s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
