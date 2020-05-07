Deputies shut down Columbia nail salon operating illegally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a nail salon open for business caught the attention of Richland County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m., deputies went to A.M Nail Bar at 10223 Two Notch Road to investigate. That’s near Sparkleberry Lane.
The front door of the business, facing Two Notch Road, was locked, deputies said. However, they could see about 25 people inside the salon.
Deputies discovered customers were going into the salon through a back door.
They immediately shut down the business and gave the owner a ticket.
Sheriff Leon Lott said it was a community tip that led them to the business. He encourages anyone who sees a business operating illegally to call police.
Close-contact businesses such as nail salons are closed under an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster. It’s part of the state’s plan to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor has said he plans to make an announcement on when those will reopen by the end of the week, but he has not announced anything yet.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.