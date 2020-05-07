Officials: Some SC farmers with COVID-19 pandemic-related crop loss to receive direct payments from government

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nat Bradford's family farm in Sumter County has seen a dip in the amount of produce they've sold.
"We've got one of the best spring crop of collards we've ever had. Our challenge right now is finding the market," Bradford said.
He said because of the closure of some restaurants, they only sold about a fifth of their collards they'd normally sell the first week they began harvesting the crop in mid-April.
According to Bradford, they began networking with new market places and other farms in the state to help sell their produce.
"This pandemic has forced us to rethink and strategize differently," he said.
Bradford said this week they're now on pace to sell 80% of what they'd normally sell this week.
Bradford's farm isn't alone. Many other family farms across the state have had to adapt amid the pandemic.
Thursday, the State Department of Agriculture gave the House COVID-19 Agriculture and Natural Resources committee an update on what some farmers across the state are seeing.
They said some farmers are doing fine and others have taken a hit.
According to the Department of Agriculture, they have not received any reports of farmers having to dump out milk or plow under produce as we've seen in other states. Assistant Commissioner Clint Leach attributed this to the shift in the agricultural supply chain when restaurants and schools closed.
They immediately began working with farmers to help sell their produce. Leach said some farmers who have suffered crop loss because of the pandemic could receive direct payments from the federal government under the CARES Act. He said they expect some of that money to go out soon.
Leach said they're not sure what the long-term effects of this pandemic will be.
"Farmers are going to be between a rock and a hard place," he said.
Bradford said, as of right now, he doesn't know of any farmers calling it quits. He said, with a little resiliency and continued support from the community, family farms will make it through this.
"We're still putting our crops in the ground. It could be a hurricane, a tornado, a hail storm, and right now, it just happens to be a pandemic," he said.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture said they expect to receive about $4 million from the federal government to help struggling food banks dealing with high demand purchase produce and other products.
The House COVID-19 Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee plans to meet again next week.
