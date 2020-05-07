Aaron's: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Aaron's Inc. (AAN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $280 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $4.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.
The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.
Aaron's shares have declined 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 51% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAN