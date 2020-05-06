UofSC to resume in-person instruction beginning in mid-August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced it will continue in-person instruction on its Columbia campus for the Fall 2020 semester starting in mid-August.
The announcement comes after weeks of consideration by the university’s Future Planning Group on ways to continue in-person instruction.
“This decision has not been made lightly,” Caslen wrote in a message. “It is informed by the science of our excellent epidemiologists and health care specialists in our planning group, as well as the CDC and the SC Department of Health and Environment Control. It is also made with the understanding of the cost of interrupting or postponing the education of tomorrow’s leaders for another semester or year.”
The plan announced by the university consists of a phased-in return for some students, faculty, and staff during the summer. However, summer courses will continue remotely.
The university will also offer advising for students to help them adjust their course schedules as needed.
UofSC also plans to modify its dining options by providing “grab and go” meals.
COVID-19 testing will be available for students, faculty, and staff, according to the release. The university also plans to provide comprehensive identification of positive cases and contact tracing. There will also be an increase in single-occupancy rooms in residence halls. Public health protocols will be implemented including social distancing for classrooms, lecture halls, social gatherings, and sports activities. UofSC has also created space on campus to safely quarantine or self-isolate if necessary.
“We know the COVID-19 virus will be with us for some time, but we are incredibly fortunate that our campus has a world-class accredited student health infrastructure that will allow us to respond and adapt to new cases,” UofSC Student Health Services Executive Director Debbie Beck said. “We also will continue to work closely with university, local, and state health officials to ensure our mitigation strategies are informed by best practices and designed to minimize risk to our community.”
“The new normal on campus won’t be easy,” Caslen wrote in a message, “but judging by how well all of you have risen to the occasion during the challenges of the last many weeks, I have great confidence in you. Make no mistake, it will take all of us, working together, to keep our campus as safe and productive as possible when we’re together again.”
The university will host a virtual town hall Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to answer any questions regarding the announcement. You can join the event by clicking this link.
