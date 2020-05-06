Thousands of students unaccounted for as AccelerateED Task Force meets for the second time

“If you’re grading right now, you’re really grading some things that aren’t fair to all students. Some districts are doing paper packets and some with the Wi-Fi situation and our state does not have WiFi. So, it’s really brought to light a lot of the problems around equity that we’ve been screaming about for years and now that it’s the WiFi right in your face – you know, not every student has a device. Even if a district buys the device or does what we call one-to-one, every area of the state does not have the WiFi capability,” said East.