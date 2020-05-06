SC State launches COVID-19 Student Relief Fund

By Emery Glover | May 6, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 10:58 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to assist their students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina State has launched its COVID-19 Student Relief Fund.

The fund will help students with unexpected travel expenses, unemployment, and purchasing necessary items to complete academic requirements.

Donations can be made online at this website or supporters can mail in their donation to the following address:

SC State University

Attn: Institutional Advancement

PO Box 7305

Orangeburg SC 29117

For more information, please call 803-707-0649.

