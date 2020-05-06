SC State launches COVID-19 Student Relief Fund

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to assist their students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina State has launched its COVID-19 Student Relief Fund.
The fund will help students with unexpected travel expenses, unemployment, and purchasing necessary items to complete academic requirements.
Donations can be made online at this website or supporters can mail in their donation to the following address:
SC State University
Attn: Institutional Advancement
PO Box 7305
Orangeburg SC 29117
For more information, please call 803-707-0649.
