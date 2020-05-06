SC businesses reopen but more than half of the state’s day cares remain closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right now, more than 1,200 South Carolina child care centers are still closed. That’s more than half of the total number of facilities in the state. As businesses start to reopen, many parents wonder what they will do for child care, and when these day cares will reopen.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands partnered with Richland Two and the Department of Social Services to open an all-day camp at Joseph Keels Elementary for children of essential workers on April 27. The organization has implemented several procedures to follow CDC guidelines. Children’s temperatures are checked, and their belongings are wiped down before they enter the building. Students and staff are also required to wear a mask, and no more than nine children are allowed in one classroom.
“We are providing full individual program supplies for each kid, so we can do the program schedule that we’re running each afternoon without cross-contamination,” said Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands executive director, Troy Thames. To make sure kids practice social distancing, staff walk down the hallway holding onto a rope that has spacing six feet apart. "When they go to the bathroom or outside, they understand this is the space that they have to maintain,” Thames explained.
All of these measures help protect children and staff, but some day care facilities say they still don’t have the equipment they need to reopen safely. “We’re having problems with getting cleaning supplies, face masks, gloves, the necessities to be able to handle children when they re-enter the building,” said Linnie Blake, owner of Lynn’s Child Care in Goose Creek.
Blake and her husband closed Lynn’s Child Care on March 18 due to COVID-19. They want to reopen, but say they’ve been waiting more than a month for masks and gloves.“We’re just trying to follow these guidelines and get everything in place before we can reopen so that there’s not an issue with the coronavirus," said Blake.
The couple is also worried about having enough space in their facility to practice social distancing. “It’s almost impossible if you deal with kids, cousins, nieces of smaller age, you can barely keep them apart even when they’re not getting along. So, it's going to be tasking for the distancing to happen," said John Blake.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with day cares to put together a playbook of safe practices.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands plans to open another camp at Riverbanks Elementary in Lexington on May 18th. The group says it’s also talking to other school districts in the Midlands about opening additional camps. Right now, the camp at Joseph Keels is only at 60% capacity.
The camp is completely free for children of essential workers, as described by DSS and the governor’s order. You can sign up here.
The Boys & Girls Club is also asking for donations of snacks for the program, as well as any gloves, masks, and cleaning supplies. You can click here to donate.
