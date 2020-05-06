SC businesses reopen but more than half of the state’s day cares remain closed

The Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands partnered with Richland Two and the Department of Social Services to open an all-day camp at Joseph Keels Elementary for children of essential workers on April 27. The organization has implemented several procedures to follow CDC guidelines. Children’s temperatures are checked, and their belongings are wiped down before they enter the building. Students and staff are also required to wear a mask, and no more than nine children are allowed in one classroom.