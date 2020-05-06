RPC: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ RPC Inc. (RES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $160.4 million in its first quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.
The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $243.8 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $10.42.
