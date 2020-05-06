Report: 68% of patients tested for COVID-19 at Eau Claire HS were African American

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a report from the Medical University of South Carolina, 68% of patients who were tested at Eau Claire High School for COVID-19 were African American.
The MUSC report sent to WIS by Rep. Todd Rutherford shows 62% of the patients who were tested were female. The report also noted that African American females made up 44% percent of the population that was tested.
In three days of testing, 786 results were produced and just over 2.29% of patients tested positive.
The report said there was a wide distribution across age groups.
This week, there is no testing at Eau Claire High School. Residents may receive free testing at Rice Creek Elementary School (4751 Hardscrabble Road) from May 6 to May 8. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.