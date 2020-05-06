Prisma Health offering free COVID-19 testing at sites in Hopkins, Eastover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for residents at sites beginning Wednesday.
Two sites will be in Hopkins and one site will be in Eastover.
Here’s a look at the schedule for testing offered by Prisma Health in Lower Richland County this week:
- May 6 - Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center (144 Hopkins Road)
- May 8 - Richland County Recreation Community Center (2750 McCords Ferry Road)
- May 9 - Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center (8620 Garners Ferry Road)
Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
