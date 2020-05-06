LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. McMaster, health officials to share update on coronavirus outbreak in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and other officials will share an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., the governor will speak from the University of South Carolina’s campus, where he has been holding meetings of his accelerateSC task force, which focuses on reopening the economy.
McMaster reopened restaurants for outdoor dining on Monday, May 4, while also lifting the state’s mandatory ‘home or work’ order.
Many are waiting to hear when he will open indoor dining, as well as close-contact businesses that remain closed such as hair salons, barbershops, gyms and more.
It’s unclear if the governor will address those questions Wednesday.
There are several pushes to expand testing in South Carolina, meanwhile. Free tests are available for residents of the 29223 and 29229 zip codes through the end of the week.
As of Tuesday, health officials say there have been 6,841 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina and 296 people have died.
The Midlands has been hit hard by the virus, with Clarendon County leading the state in cases per capita.
