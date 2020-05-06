Lexington Town Hall set to reopen on May 6

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington will reopen its Town Hall for the public beginning Wednesday, May 6. Alternative means of conducting business will still be available for the public as well.
This reopening will include all of Lexington’s parks and its facilities.
Normal business hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. will be in place. Extra sanitizing precautions will be taken along with measures to ensure social distancing.
The Town of Lexington encourages the public to consider using the town’s website to conduct business
In-person payments can be made through the drop box or the drive-through on the right side of Town Hall located at 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.
