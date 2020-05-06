First Alert Forecast: Temperatures Going Down The Next Several Days

Cooler Temperatures On The Way
A cold front has moved through the state and that will end our 80 degree days and bring us cooler conditions for this time in May. Highs in the 70s today. A quick disturbance will move in and out of the state quickly by late day, this will spark off a few isolated showers (No big thunderstorms)
Another cold front arrives for Friday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers…the air behind this front gives us more cooler air with well below normal temperatures for Mother’s Day weekend with Highs upper 60s to Lower 70s.
Weather Highlights:
- Isolated afternoon showers today…cooler with Highs in the middle 70s
- Much cooler air arrives by the weekend with well below normal temperatures.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with isolated afternoon showers. Highs middle 70. Rain chance 20%
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows upper 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to 80s
Friday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds and scattered afternoon showers. Highs middle 70s
