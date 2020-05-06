First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers early tonight, rain late Friday, then cool weather this weekend

As we move through your Wednesday night, a few isolated showers/storms are possible early as a cold front swings through the Palmetto State. The threat for severe weather remains fairly low, but we’ll keep an eye on First Alert Radar. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.