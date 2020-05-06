First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers early tonight, rain late Friday, then cool weather this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers, then cooler weather for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, a few isolated showers/storms are possible early. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
· Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect until early Thursday morning. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.
· Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 70s.
· More showers will move in late Friday into early Saturday with our next frontal system. Highs will be in the upper 60s by Saturday. Winds will also pick up Friday.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Highs will climb back into the 80s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, a few isolated showers/storms are possible early as a cold front swings through the Palmetto State. The threat for severe weather remains fairly low, but we’ll keep an eye on First Alert Radar. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
After a breezy and chilly start to the day Thursday, we'll see highs in the low 70s by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected.
On Friday, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as another cold front crosses the area. That front will produce a few showers and isolated storms Friday by late afternoon and evening. Rain will likely continue overnight into early Saturday morning.
At this time, rain chances are around 30-40% Friday. Our winds will also pick up Friday from the southwest between 15 and 20 mph.
By Saturday, while a few lingering showers are possible early in the day (20% chance), most of the day will be dry under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. But our high temperatures will be cool, reaching the upper 60s by afternoon.
On Mother's Day on Sunday, expect a nice day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be chilly, reaching the low 40s. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
Highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s next week.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms Early (20%). Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. PM Showers (30-40%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. Early Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Mother's Day: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.