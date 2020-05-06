Curtiss-Wright: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) _ Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $51.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.
The engineering firm posted revenue of $601.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.1 million.
Curtiss-Wright shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $94.77, a decrease of 18% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CW