COVID-19 Explained: How projections are made and why models are important

I think we also need to look at the number of positive tests per tests taken. So, what’s going to happen in the future is you’re going to see a lot more tests taken and you’re going to see the number of cases go up. That doesn’t mean it’s getting worse. We may just be testing more and finding out more. And that’s a good thing. It’s good that we are learning more about this condition. I think you really need to look at the number of cases per day, the number of positive tests per 100 tests, and I think you really need to look at the models.