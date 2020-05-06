COVID-19 Explained: How projections are made and why models are important

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every day we learn of more deaths because of the coronavirus, more cases and new estimates of how the virus will affect us in the future.
But while terms like “flattening the curve” and “trend lines” are becoming more common on TV, some people still aren’t quite sure what they are looking at or what’s behind COVID-19 case and death projections.
I spoke with University of South Carolina Associate Professor Dr. Alex McLain, who is an expert in biostatistical modeling, to help me understand the basics of COVID-19 projections.
The below interview is edited for clarity and brevity
MINTZER: MY FIRST QUESTION IS JUST WHY IS MODELING IMPORTANT?
MCLAIN: Modeling is important to tell us where we are going to go in the future. We can use the data we have on the number of cases and the number of deaths to tell us what happened in the past. But to have any idea what’s going to happen in the future, we have to use models. And those can guide some policy decisions and tell us when it will be safe to go back and when it won’t be safe to go back.
MINTZER: HOW ARE THESE MODELS MADE?
MCLAIN: Different models are going to use different data sources. But most models are going to use information from the number of cases we have here in the United States. Some information about what happened in China, Italy, Korea and try to relate that information to what we are seeing in the United States and the future going forward.
MINTZER: BUT SOUTH CAROLINA LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM THESE PLACES? DOES THAT MATTER?
MCLAIN: South Carolina is an area that is more rural and suburban, so whether those trends are going to apply to us is something we are going to have to see in the future.
Models are guesses. They are educated guesses made by really smart people.
MINTZER: HOW MUCH SHOULD WE TRUST MODELS?
MCLAIN: The best way to think about modeling is the models we see for hurricane season. We are all used to seeing that dot with twirly winds around it as it goes through the Caribbean.
Then after that, we will see a cone and it can show the cone hitting as far north as Virginia and North Carolina or as far south as southern Florida. That cone really represents the uncertainty in the model of where that hurricane is going to go.
We are in the same situation here. We are tracking these cases, and we are seeing how they go. But there is a lot of uncertainty going forward. I think that’s the important thing to remember when you are looking at model results. There’s a lot of uncertainty due to the lack of data we have right now…still much of the public has not been tested, this is still a new disease we are learning about every day, and we are trying to make the best guesses we can.
MINTZER: SO LOOKING AT OUR CURVE…IS SOUTH CAROLINA’S CURVE FLATTENING?
MCLAIN: Personally, I think that’s a little misguided because if we are judging flattening the curve based on the number of cases, we are seeing right now it’s like we are looking back in time. So, we are saying we did flatten the curve a week ago or two weeks ago, but what’s going to happen as we go forward, we really don’t know. But as social distancing guidelines are eased, we really don’t know what’s going to happen still.
MINTZER: OTHER THAN CASE NUMBERS, WHAT ARE OTHER INDICATORS WE SHOULD BE LOOKING AT?
MCLAIN: I think we need to look at the number of cases per day and the number of deaths per day. Those are important things to look at.
I think we also need to look at the number of positive tests per tests taken. So, what’s going to happen in the future is you’re going to see a lot more tests taken and you’re going to see the number of cases go up. That doesn’t mean it’s getting worse. We may just be testing more and finding out more. And that’s a good thing. It’s good that we are learning more about this condition. I think you really need to look at the number of cases per day, the number of positive tests per 100 tests, and I think you really need to look at the models.
MINTZER: TELL ME MORE ABOUT THIS POSITIVE TEST NUMBER? WHY IS IT IMPORTANT NOW?
MCLAIN: As the number of tests increase, the number of people getting a positive test as a portion will go down because we are not only testing the severely ill, we will be testing everybody. So, you are going to see that number go down a little bit in the future even though you are going to see the number of cases go up.
MINTZER: HOW IMPORTANT IS SOCIAL DISTANCING?
MCLAIN: One thing that’s clear is social distancing is key to slowing the number of infections we are going to see. As we have more contact with one another, the number of cases is going to go up. That’s clear from what the data has shown us right now.
MINTZER: IS THERE OR A BEST MODEL OR SHOULD WE LOOK AT MULTIPLE?
MCLAIN: Any model that shows some uncertainty with it is one you should consider, and I consider multiple models. If we go back to our hurricane model analogy, if you just saw a model that showed you one path of the hurricane that doesn’t really tell you much. It tells you where it’s most likely to hit, but it doesn’t tell you how much uncertainty is in that prediction.
