Coroner: Boater recovered near Lake Murray Dam died of natural causes

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has announced the cause of death for a missing man who was recovered near Lake Murray Dam.
Officials said 51-year-old Timothy Peele of Irmo died of natural causes as “the result of a medical event,” according to the autopsy results.
Peele was found near the Lake Murray Dam by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department around 11 a.m Tuesday.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Peele put his boat in at a public boat ramp near the dam around 6:30 a.m. A short time later, the boat was found unmanned in the same area.
“The boat was found behind me very close to shore. The rocks are on the shore near the dock and that’s where the boat was found in that general area not very far from the dock,” Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Adam Myrick said.
Officials said they were called around 7 a.m. after a green fishing boat drifted inland without a driver. According to Myrick, items found near the boat and on the dock were recovered before officials found the body.
“Some marine patrol deputies scanning the area on the surface of the water on their boat and then we brought some members of our dive team out. Put them in the water to see what kinds of information they could gather and they could as best as possible recreate some of what happened and see if we could find what had happened to the driver,” Myrick said.
Agents from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were also on hand to assist with the search.
The area has now been cleared and the boat ramp has been reopened.
An autopsy for Peele has now been scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
SCDNR and LCSD are continuing to investigate this incident.
