Additional charges filed against former RCSD deputy charged for criminal sexual conduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County deputy is now facing more charges after being initially charged with criminal sexual conduct.
Jamel Bradley, 40, has now been charged with third-degree sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age. Bradley is accused of having sex repeatedly with a student who attended Spring Valley High School between October 2015 and May 2016.
“I am mad as hell that this monster hid behind the badge and my name for all this time,” Sheriff Lott said. “This is beyond unacceptable behavior by anyone.”
The allegation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, was discovered during a deposition of a pending federal lawsuit. RCSD investigators were able to get this information after the department was notified that a confidentiality agreement was lifted.
Bradley, a former South Carolina basketball star, was fired from RCSD in October 2019 and charged with sexual assault in November.
Bradley was initially accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student at Spring Valley. The latest incident is not related to the incident that led to Bradley’s arrest in November.
RCSD conducted five internal investigations against Bradley dating back to 2011.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.