WIS TODAY: Terri Williams discusses MAFIA and why ‘Midlands Gives’ is important for the nonprofit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - MAFIA (Make A Friend In Animals) is a non-profit in Winnsboro focused on rescuing abandoned or abused animals.
It started back in 2003 by two Farfield County residents who wanted to begin a rescue for re-homing these pets.
To date MAFIA has saved the lives of hundreds of animals.
These pets have found homes all across the country.
Terri Williams is MAFIA’s president. and she joined WIS Today Tuesday to share why ‘Midlands Gives’ is so important to this nonprofit.
