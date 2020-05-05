Saluda County Sheriff’s Office investigating three 4-wheel thefts in 48 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of three 4 wheelers taken in a 48-hour time span.
One of the 4 wheels has been recovered, however, the other two are still missing.
Officials are encouraging citizens to be on the lookout for suspicious people in your neighborhood and be aware of parked or unattended vehicles with trailers attached to them.
If you own 4 wheelers, golf carts, or trailers you are encouraged to keep them out of plain sight.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
