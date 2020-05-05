Richland Two addresses potential learning losses amid COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A recent report released by the Northwest Evaluation Association projects what they call a "COVID-19 slide" in learning gains.
It details specific grades and the subject matters students could fall behind in due virtual learning during the pandemic.
Locally in the Midlands, concerns exist of a potential academic slide amid the coronavirus crisis. A critical component to mitigate learning losses involves identifying students who struggle to adapt to remote learning.
"Whenever students are in a classroom with their classmates and teachers, there's a little bit of magic that happens," Richland Two Assistant Superintendent Keith Price said.
Price helps oversee the district's 42 schools and learning centers. With doors to schools closed, the school system adjusts to create similar "magic" from home.
"[If] students don't have a parent readily available to help right when they hit an encounter or challenge like they would if they were in school," Price added.
Richland Two teachers keep records of which students they do not hear from. At times, administrators, school counselors, and social workers become involved to see if there is a need that the district can address to help.
"Educational success of a student is kind of like a three-legged stool," said Price. "You have the parent, student, and teacher. When it's working on its maximum capacity is when those three pieces are working together."
Richland Two has systems in place to monitor students' academic progress to ensure the learning gap amongst peers does not widen due to remote learning.
"Have to make sure we are strategically ready, especially if we have an increasing number of students identifying as needing additional intervention," Price added.
Richland Two made new adjustments to lesson plans across all grades to ensure academic success across the board.
"Don't expect to move at the same pace and expect the same thing from your students in this format as we would in a normal format," Price stated. "We've asked teachers to dial back on what you're pushing out. Let's focus on quality and not necessarily quality."
Richland Two schools will also offer summer programs, like it usually does, for students that fall behind the learning curve.
"Trying to identify looking for an opportunity to close that gap and get back in touch with where they were," Price said.
Price said Richland Two understands when the new academic year starts, it might not be the same traditional starting point for each grade level.
