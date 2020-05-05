Restaurants face difficulty enforcing social distancing as outdoor dining reopens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Restaurants opened their outdoor dining for the first time on Monday since March 16 and were met with crowds of excited customers in popular areas like Five Points in Columbia.
However, as restaurants work to safely reopen, many are concerned with whether social distancing will be followed in public places.
The restaurants in Five Points saw a second busy day on Tuesday. Publico had a line of excited customers socially distanced six feet apart while waiting to get a table to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. Michael Duganier, the owner of Publico, said Monday was also a busy day and they ran into a problem with customers not socially distancing and decided to close at 6 p.m.
"The minute that people were lining up, people are hugging and trying to pull tables together," Duganier said.
Duganier said that's when they decided to close.
"What we noticed yesterday with just different restaurants was that it was becoming more of a gathering session and it wasn't safe for the guests or the staff," Duganier said.
Publico wasn't the only one with a big turnout. Captain PJ Blendowski with the Columbia Police Department said a crowd built up outside the popular restaurant and bar Jake’s on Devine.
"It was just an oversight on the establishment’s part to monitor the outside and, once it was brought to their attention, they quickly made the necessary changes and put staff out there to make sure everyone was staying six feet apart," Captain Blendowski said.
He said you can be fined for not social distancing, but it rarely comes to that.
"Doing a fine is the last resort. We generally make contact serving as reminders to the guidelines and, for the most part, everyone has been very receptive and compliant," Captain Blendowski said.
Duganier said they have X's on the ground spaced six feet apart to keep people from standing too close checking in. He added that all the tables on the patio are over eight feet apart and there can't be more than six people per table, but trying to make sure customers practice social distancing is difficult.
"There's guidelines in place, but how many of them are going to follow those guidelines?" Duganier said. "I don't even think they are meaning to do it to be hurtful. It’s just your reaction to hug someone if you haven't seen your best friend in college."
He said after Tuesday, Publico will be closing again for a few weeks.
"We think it might spike and we want to make sure we are doing right by our community and our employees," Duganier said.
Duganier said he will also close the restaurant down on Tuesday night if he's not seeing social distancing.
He said deciding to reclose the restaurant was difficult because he wants to be able to bring back all of his employees and see the customers again, but when it comes to safety, it felt like the right call.
No announcements have been made on when in-door dining might reopen, but the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said Monday they are still hoping that Governor Henry McMaster allows restaurants to reopen indoor dining on May 11. Bobby Williams, the chairman of the association, said he hopes that Gov. McMaster will make a decision by Friday.
