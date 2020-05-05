Officials recover a male body during search at Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A male body has been recovered at Lake Murray Dam, according to officials.
The body, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, is related to a search that began Tuesday morning after a boat was found adrift near the shore.
Officials said they were called around 7 a.m. after a green fishing boat drifted inland without a driver. According to LCSD spokesman Adam Myrick, items found near the boat and on the dock were recovered before officials found the body.
The LCSD dive team was on the scene along with the department’s marine patrol deputies to search the area. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were also on hand to assist with the search.
The area has now been cleared and the boat ramp has been reopened.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.