Midlands Tech student who researched mass shootings arrested for illegally obtaining 90 firearms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands Tech student who researched mass shootings has been arrested for wire fraud, mail fraud, and possession of machine gun violations.
“This office, in conjunction with its law enforcement partners, employs a proactive approach to aggressively prosecute those individuals who break federal laws,” U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. said.
According to the complaint, 25-year old Edward Daniel Kimpton engaged in a sophisticated fraud scheme in which he fraudulently obtained high-value firearms, ammunition, and firearm accessories from confirmed and likely victims in Arizona, California, Florida, Washington, Indiana, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
During the execution of federal search warrants on April 28, Kimpton was found to have approximately 90 firearms, including semi-automatic and tactical firearms, more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition, five bump stocks, firearm scopes, tactical helmets, tactical gear, gas masks, and gas mask filters, and body armor.
This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the United States Secret Service. Those agencies are being assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Sherriff’s Office, the Columbia Police Department, the Cayce Police Department, and the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elliott B. Daniels of the Columbia Office and Assistant United States Attorney Carrie Fisher Sherard of the Greenville Office.
This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
Kimpton had an initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Paige Jones Gossett, where he waived a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing. At this time, he remains in custody.
